Hustlers Roost opens in Douglas to help side hustlers launch small businesses

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new community space in Douglas is giving local entrepreneurs a place to sell their goods and get the support they need to turn their side hustles into legitimate businesses.

Hustlers Roost, located on G Avenue in downtown Douglas, offers programming and space for people to sell handmade and homegrown products. The initiative is also designed to connect residents with workshops and resources to help them register and grow their businesses.

Whitney Yang, executive director of the Bambi Fund, said the space is part of a broader effort to revitalize the downtown corridor.

"We want this space to be a vibrant space on G Avenue. We want to help like revitalize downtown Douglas," Yang said.

Yang said many Douglas residents are already running small operations but are not taking full advantage of what a registered business can offer.

"There is a very robust underground economy in Douglas. There's a lot of micro businesses that are maybe run by one person or a family, maybe operating from their homes, but they're not actually taking advantage of the things you can take advantage of if you're a registered business," Yang said.

Organizers say more businesses mean more jobs — something the community needs. Starting next week, Hustlers Roost will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m.

Their full schedule of programming can be found on their website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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