Huachuca City seeks federal funding for $1.3 million ladder truck to replace aging fire engine

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Huachuca City is seeking federal funding for a $1.3 million ladder truck to replace its aging 2008 fire engine.

"This is a 2008 fire engine nearing the end of life for Huachuca City. It's also the only one that's got a ladder on it, which is why they're relying on federal funds to get an up-to-date ladder truck," Ramanjulu said.

The town relies on grants and federal funds to help cover large purchases like the ladder truck.

Congressman Juan Ciscomani has included the project among 20 initiatives he is supporting for federal funding through Community Projects Funding.

"It's not always the amount; is what impact is it going to have?" Ciscomani said.

"This has different layers of purpose," Ciscomani said.

While stationed in Huachuca City, the new truck would also serve neighboring towns and cities, including Sierra Vista and Fort Huachuca.

Huachuca City Mayor Johan Wallace said the investment would benefit the region for decades to come.

"Also, going to give us about another 20 years of a fire apparatus to help protect the homes and the businesses here in Huachuca City, and just continue to be good partners throughout the whole county," Wallace said.

The project is included in an appropriations bill set to be voted on later this year.

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