HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. — After eight years under Mayor Johann Wallace, Huachuca City is preparing for a change in leadership.

Wallace decided not to seek re-election, opening the door for Vice Mayor Christy Hirshberg to run for the town’s top position. Hirshberg won the mayoral race with 66% of the vote.

“We think it's a good time because we've made so much progress, and there's just so many things that we're working on that we need to continue to finish,” Hirshberg said.

Hirshberg has spent eight years as vice mayor. She said one of the most important lessons she has learned during that time is the importance of being diplomatic and honest.

As she prepares to become mayor, Hirshberg said earning and maintaining the community's trust will remain a priority.

“Trust is most important to me. That the people trust you and can trust that you're making the right decision for the whole community and not just one person,” she said.

Bringing more businesses to Huachuca City

Economic growth is also high on Hirshberg’s list of priorities.

She wants to see more businesses fill vacant buildings in town, including along Highway 90, which runs through Huachuca City.

“I would love to see it become more populated with businesses,” Hirshberg said. “We have vacant buildings, and we really need to get them rented, renovated and rented, and we're making progress.”

Restaurants are among the businesses she would like to see come to town. But Hirshberg said new businesses also need to be affordable for the people who live in Huachuca City.

“We have quite a few people that are lower income in Huachuca City, and we need something that's comparable to their income,” she said.

Hirshberg is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor during the Dec. 17 council meeting. As she prepares to take office, she said she wants residents to know she will remain accessible.

“I just want people to know that they can reach out to me whether it's at the Circle K or the Dollar General, or if they need to call me, or you know I'm available,” Hirshberg said.

----