Huachuca City collecting donations to provide Christmas meals and toys to families in need

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Census, 23% of Huachuca City's population lives below the poverty line. The town is stepping up to ensure local families have a brighter Christmas through their annual food box and toy distribution program.

The Town of Huachuca City is currently accepting applications for its Christmas assistance program, which provides both food boxes and toys to low-income families in the community.

"I think it's one of the best parts of my job, is being able to do things like this. Because you see it all over their faces. They're very grateful, very happy and often astonished, because they don't expect much canned goods," said Suzanne Harvey, Huachuca City Town Manager.

The town began collecting donations this week, with residents contributing toys and food items that will be redistributed to families in need. All donations come from local residents and go directly back to the community to ensure children have presents to open and families have meals for Christmas.

"We're still unloading things, so we are really, really grateful," Harvey said.

While the town has received substantial donations of canned goods, Harvey says they still need turkey and stuffing to complete the Christmas meal boxes.

"We think that everybody should have a bright Christmas. And this is something that we wanted to do to give back to our community, but I need to say that we wouldn't be able to do it if not for the generosity of the folks that live here," Harvey said.

The program provides families with enough food to extend beyond Christmas Day, helping reduce food waste while ensuring sustained nourishment for recipients.

"And I think goes to waste absolutely so it will feed them beyond Christmas day. Oh, that's so wonderful, right? Yeah," Harvey said.

Community members can drop off toy and food donations at the Huachuca City Library and Town Hall. The program aims to make the holidays less stressful for local families facing financial hardship.

"What I see on their faces is gratefulness, but also relief," Harvey said.

Applications for to receive toys and a food box are available at the Huahcua City Library. Harvey says the families will be chosen based on need, but they hope to collect enough food and toys for everyone who submits an application.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

