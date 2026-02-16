How Bisbee's dark skies are a tool to draw tourists to the area

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County has some of the darkest skies in the state, making it easier to see the stars. This is a tool Bisbee Dark Skies Alliance and local astrophotographers can use to draw tourists to the area.

The Bisbee Dark Skies Alliance is giving people a chance to look at the night sky from a different vantage point. The nonprofit is using an art gallery to help showcase what can be seen in the skies when the sun goes down.

"Every photograph here was taken in the Bisbee area. They didn't have to go out to some special dark skies place out in the desert," said Bruce Syrett, director of the Bisbee Dark Skies Association.

The organization says astrophotography is becoming a way to draw tourists to this community.

"Cochise County, including Bisbee, is one of the darkest skies in the United States," said Robert Gallucci, a storm and astro-photographer.

Gallucci has photos on display showing the night sky in Bisbee and the Milky Way.

"When you get a really dark sky and you see all the stars that you're capturing, it really is humbling, and it puts perspective on your whole life," Gallucci said.

The visibility of stars and cosmos is drawing tourists to the area, something cities like Bisbee rely on.

"People come here just because of its eclectic nature, but then when they see what it looks like at night, it adds another layer to it. It adds a whole separate component to being able to be there," Gallucci said.

The city of Bisbee has a dark skies designation. Syrett says protecting the sky is as easy as changing the direction of lights.

"We're not out to stop any development at all, just people need to use intelligent lighting, and not the old-fashioned just bulbs everywhere that just lights up the outside sky," Syrett said.

For a snapshot of what's in the sky, the exhibit is open this weekend at Carriage House Gallery, 308 Powell Street, Bisbee. They are open Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

