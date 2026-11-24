SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — A dirt lot on Sierra Vista’s west end is beginning its transformation into a new community space honoring a Buffalo Soldier who helped lay the foundation for the city.

The first phase of Henry Jones Legacy Park, located near Fab Avenue and Fry Boulevard, is now complete. The work added walkways, parking spaces, seating areas and landscaping to the property.

“This is definitely a different type of a park than we're used to seeing in the city of Sierra Vista,” said Laura Wilson, director of Parks, Recreation and Library Services for the City of Sierra Vista.

City leaders envision the park as both a gathering place and an opportunity for residents to learn about local history.

“We're hoping that people will utilize this space as kind of a respite area, and while they're here, they can take in some history,” Wilson said.

The park is named for Henry Jones, a Buffalo Soldier who helped build the foundation of Sierra Vista. His granddaughter, Marta Messmer, helped get the park named in his honor.

“This is his ground, so this is the places where he walked,” Messmer said. “You know where he made sure all the doors were locked and everything else.”

For Messmer, seeing the project take shape has special meaning for her and her family.

“[It’s] so honoring for me to be able to, you know, help establish this park and name it after my grandfather,” she said.

The first phase of the project was paid for through a Community Development Block Grant. While the space is relatively small, Messmer said she is excited about what the city has accomplished so far.

“A little bit of space, but they've done such a wonderful job, and it's so exciting, you know, for me and my family,” she said.

More improvements are planned. The back portion of the property is expected to become a grassy area, with the city planning to plant seeds in the spring.

The city also hopes to eventually add shade and a fountain, but additional funding is needed.

“We are looking forward to establishing a public campaign to give the public an opportunity to sponsor and donate funds for some of these elements,” Wilson said.

New signage is also expected to be installed at the park, including information about the history of Jones and the Buffalo Soldiers.

“When you're coming down the street, you can see that we're establishing a park here,” Wilson said. “On the backside, those are for things to come. But at least we're leaving our mark here and putting our stamp on this as a park project for the city of Sierra Vista.”

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