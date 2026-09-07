Grant-funded cancer screenings save Sierra Vista fire captain's life

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista fire captain is back on the job after being diagnosed with early-stage kidney cancer — a diagnosis made possible by a grant-funded screening program that officials say is already proving its worth.

Shawn Mott, a captain with Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services, was diagnosed with kidney cancer after being screened last November. He had no symptoms at the time.

"I was just going about my life and my career and doing all the things, and then, and then I came positive for early stage kidney cancer," Mott said.

The screening was made possible after the city received a $200,000 grant to screen all its firefighters. Each screening costs thousands of dollars, which is why the city sought outside funding.

Mott was part of the second group of Sierra Vista firefighters to be screened.

"This particular cancer would have gone undiagnosed probably until I retired, and then I would have retired, started experiencing symptoms, and then it most likely would have been too late," Mott said.

The early detection allowed him to have surgery in January to remove the cancer before it spread. He returned to full duty five months later, in May.

His surgeon confirmed the likely cause.

"The surgeon actually said, 'You certainly got this cancer from your occupation,'" Mott said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, firefighters have a nine percent increase in cancer diagnoses compared to the general population.

Returning to work came with some emotional challenges.

"To be perfectly honest, yeah, it was a little, a little uneasy coming back, especially putting on the turnout gear, which they've linked to having cancer-causing chemicals in it and stuff," Mott said.

Despite those concerns, Mott said his love for the job ultimately brought him back.

"I'm not gonna lie. It made me a little uneasy at first. It took me a couple months to get over that, and you know try to put that stuff in the back of my mind and tell myself I'm okay and this is my job. But ultimately, what made me want to come back to work is because I love my job. It's the best job in the world," Mott said.

Mott is now scheduled for more regular screenings going forward.

"Not all cancers are the same, you know. Not all people are the same, but in this case, that screening likely saved my life and added, you know, hopefully added decades to my life," Mott said.

Sierra Vista Fire Battalion Chief Joshua Meeker said the diagnosis reinforced the value of the program.

"The threat of occupational cancer in the fire service is a real deal. It's not something that's just happening to other departments. It happened right here," Meeker said.

"We're doing the right things for the right people, and this diagnosis that Captain Mott got just brought validation to the whole process," Meeker said.

So far, three firefighters with Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services have been diagnosed with cancer through the screening program. All department firefighters are expected to be screened by the end of October. After the grant funding is spent, the city's budget includes funding to continue the screening program.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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