Governor Katie Hobbs discusses water legislation, border security during Sierra Vista visit

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs made a stop in Sierra Vista on Tuesday as part of her statewide tour to provide updates on state initiatives to local communities.

During her conversation in Sierra Vista, Hobbs addressed concerns about issues affecting southeastern Arizona, including water management, border security and access to health care.

"It shows her investment in southern Arizona. It shows her investment in rural counties," Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa said.

Groundwater management continues to be a major topic of discussion in southeastern Arizona, particularly regarding water restrictions through Active Management Areas (AMAs). Hobbs said the state will continue working on water legislation.

"Going to continue to try to get the rural groundwater management act across the finish line, which will provide even more flexibility for rural communities," Hobbs said.

There are currently two AMAs in Cochise County, with the state creating the Willcox Basin AMA last year.

"I know that the AMA isn't the best tool, but it's the tool that we have," Hobbs said.

Representatives from both Cochise and Santa Cruz counties attended the meeting.

"It shows that we have a lot of collaboration," McCaa said.

Melany Edwards Barton, CEO of Sky Islands Regional Partnership, emphasized the importance of regional cooperation.

"We know that when we come together, we can make great things happen. And that's something that I feel is very special about southeastern Arizona, is that we are so great at creating partnerships and building those relationships to make our region a better place to live," Edwards Barton said.

Hobbs also addressed border security concerns, noting that the state is still waiting for federal reimbursement for border-related expenses.

"We're facing a challenging budget year, given other federal cuts that we're facing, and so these dollars would go a long way to help us continue our border security efforts, as well as other priorities that we have," Hobbs said.

The new state budget must be voted on and passed before July.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

