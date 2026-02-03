Government shutdown impact on Fort Huachuca

As the government shutdown continues, Fort Huachuca shared the impact on the military base’s operations.

According to Public Affairs Officer Angela Camara, all firefighters, Department of the Army police and guards have been exempt from the furlough and will continue to report for duty. The press release also states non-appropriated fund employees are not being furloughed and initial military training will continue.

Remaining open/fully operational:

Libby Army Airfield

Army and Air Force Exchange Service

The Fort Huachuca Commissary

The Transition Assistance Program

The Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center and pharmacy

Identification cards and DEERS enrollment processing will continue.

Official Mail

The Directorate of Emergency Services

Range Control and the Training Support Center

All utility operations, central plant operations, preventive maintenance orders and awarded project work orders

Limited:

Services provided by the Military Personnel Division

The only impact on Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs is on the Army Community Service. The only ACS services that will be provided are Army Emergency Relief and Family Advocacy Victim Advocates

Administrative Law and Legal Assistance Sections of the Staff Judge Advocate Office

The Military Intelligence Soldier Heritage Learning Center will be open with contractor staff from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and closed on weekends. The Fort Huachuca Museum and Museum Annex will be closed.

The U.S. Army Garrison Resource Management Office will be open with limited staffing

The Public Affairs Office will be closed.

The Safety Office and Plans, Analysis and Integration Office will be open with reduced staffing

The Directorate of Public Works will only accept Priority 1 emergency Demand Maintenance Orders

The Plans and Operations Section of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security will be open to support the processing of requests, operational orders and taskings with military manpower.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Office will be taking calls at (520) 533-2028 and (520)725-1739.

