GIVING BACK: How one Cochise County Church gives back to the community

WHETSTONE, Ariz (KGUN) — The Mustang Ranch County Church has been feeding and giving back to Cochise County since 2011.

The event this year is hoping to feed over 350 people and is taking place at the Church off Highway 90 in Whetstone

“It's totally free to the community. And that's just what we're supposed to do is help out,” said Pastor Larry Whitney.

Whitney has been a Pastor at the Church since 2011.

And for him, the people bring him back.

“For us to be able to pay that forward, it is just…it's wonderful to be able to help people,” Whitney said.

Volunteers help run the events year-round, including Scotty Schouep.

“I just think that we should do this for our community, not just for our families, but for our community too,” said Schouep.

The church tells KGUN9 that this year's event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to anyone in the area who wants a meal.

——

Blake Phillips is a reporter for KGUN 9. Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Blake grew up in Sierra Vista. During his college tenure at the Missouri School of Journalism, Blake worked for the NBC affiliate KOMU-TV in Columbia. He is excited to return to a place he calls home and give back to the community in which he grew up. Share your story ideas and important issues with Blake by emailing blake.phillips@kgun9.com.

----

