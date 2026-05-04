Fry Fire District expands Sierra Vista station using $2.4 million in bond funding

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fry Fire District is using $2.4 million from its 2018 bond to pay for the expansion of its station on South Arabian Drive in Sierra Vista.

Deputy Chief Billy Seamans said the project will expand the entire station, providing more space for staff and enclosures for vehicles, and will also modernize the facility.

"It's pretty cramped, and to fit a lot of firefighters in that in that space, it's pretty tight," Seamans said.

The expansion is a response to growing call volume at the station, despite its location in a more rural area.

"We have to keep up with the area. The taxpayers pay us and trust us to make sure that we have what we need to be able to help them on their absolute worst day," Seamans said.

Seamans said more space will allow the district to hire additional staff while also creating a safer work environment for paramedics and firefighters.

"We work a 48-hour shift, so for them to be able to get there, to get some rest in the evening, time, whenever they're here, is pretty critical," Seamans said.

Fry Fire District is using local subcontractors for the expansion.

"Using local as subs is allowing us to get a lot of work done quickly, and professionally," Seamans said.

The project is expected to be completed in January.

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