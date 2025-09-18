Forward Progress: Bisbee Forward aims to increase tourism, helping boost city's economy

Bisbee Forward is a new nonprofit, helping the City of Bisbee be more forward-thinking in hopes to attract more tourists to the area.

"We think we can accomplish that really by working with the city to better engage with visitors to come to Bisbee,” said Bisbee Forward President, Steve Ball.

According to the state, spending at bars and restaurants in Bisbee is down 9 percent, and lodging is down 15 percent.

"We really need to increase tourism. That's what Bisbee really needs right now to get us to the next level,” said Michael Aldin, Owner of the Legion Bar & Grill.

Over 60 businesses have joined Bisbee Forward since it started in July.

"In this fractured time where people have differences of opinion, it's really wonderful to see the community kind of rally together in this common cause, which is, how do we help the entire community to do to better,” Ball said.

Bisbee Forward is working with the City of Bisbee on a new marketing campaign, highlighting what Bisbee has to offer. Ball says they are also hoping to help with events so guests have the best experience possible.

"When citizens and businesses have an opportunity to speak up in a cohesive effort, it really allows the city an opportunity to hear what's going on firsthand,” Aldin said. “Business really is the impetus of what's going to bring up the level and quality of life without business, you have no commerce and henceforth, how are you going to pay for your schools, how are you going to pay for your streets, how are you going to maintain just your day to day, quality of life.”

Ball and Aldin say having an open line of communication helps everyone in the long run.

"Sometimes in small towns, you can get into a game where you think it's us versus them, and that's really not effective for the purpose of improving our community,” Ball said.

Communication leading to new ideas and giving everyone a chance to be heard.

"You may not agree, but we can agree to disagree, and from that, that sets the table for us to have some good, intelligent conversations,” Aldin said.

The group meets twice a month and is looking for more businesses to join their efforts.

“The community is crucial to the whole thing, because we're doing this in service of the community," Ball said. "This is not a business versus the community conversation. This is a how do we all succeed together conversation.”

