Fort Huachuca honors fallen service members on Memorial Day

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fort Huachuca held its annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony Monday morning at the post cemetery, where Gold Star families and community members gathered to honor service members who died while serving in the United States Military.

"Beneath these trees and across the quiet sanctuary, 4,572 souls have been laid to rest here," Garrison Commander Mike Childs said.

"The silence of the cemetery reminds us that some gave not just years of service, but every remaining moment of life they would ever have," Childs said.

Among those honored was Christopher Moon, a Tucson native who died during his first deployment in 2010 after an IED was detonated underneath him.

His sister, Sunday Lewis, was among the Gold Star family members in attendance.

"To lay that ring for him and for all those who have passed. It's just very honoring. It's something that I take very personal, because we know what it means for the ultimate sacrifice," Lewis said.

Childs addressed the Gold Star families gathered at the ceremony.

"Your strength humbles us, your presence reminds us that the cost of freedom is measured in lives given, futures surrendered and families changed forever," Childs said.

Christopher's mother, Marsha Moon, said losing her son brought her a second family — including those who fought beside him and other Gold Star families.

"He definitely has given us a much bigger appreciation of where our freedoms come from, and don't take that lightly," Marsha Moon said.

She said she does not need condolences, but wants Christopher's legacy to live on.

"Just say we remember, you know, we remember, and we honor your son's, you know, your son's sacrifice. That's all we want," Marsha Moon said.

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