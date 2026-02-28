Fort Huachuca disbands ceremonial cavalry unit

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A proud tribute to history will no longer be part of life at Fort Huachuca or Sierra Vista.

Fort Huchuca is proud of its history and its role in frontier Arizona, including the role of the horse soldiers in that period. But now a special unit that honors that history is being disbanded.

For more than 50 years B Troop has honored the history of the horse soldier at ceremonies and parades.

The troopers and their horses even reenact cavalry charges when troopers draw their sabres and gallop straight toward an enemy.

But this tribute to past times is caught in changing times. This is B Troop’s last ride.

Master Sergeant Shayna Greene will miss being a trooper.

“We really hoped we'd be one of the few units they kept around, and it just didn't work out that way. Definitely didn't give up. Unfortunately, it's something that just had to go according to the big Army.”

Her horse, Sinew with her. While we were talking, he was concerned about missing out on some treats.

The troopers are all unpaid volunteers, riding with the troop on top of their full time jobs. They may be active duty military, retirees from the service or people who have never been in the service and just love B Troop and what it represents.

B Troop has been a big part of life in Sierra Vista—the troopers and horses were regulars at parades and other town celebrations.

City Councilmember Mark Rodriguez says he still remembers the day he retired from the Army and B Troop did a cavalry charge in his honor.

He says, “And when I retired, I wasn't sure if I wanted to do the ceremony or not, but when they said that I would get a (cavalry) charge as part of my ceremony. I was all in because it was so special to me, and that's what a lot of people got to receive when they retired here.”

He says people in Sierra Vista loved B Troop’s place in the community so much, the city may try to put together its own troop.

Sinew and the other horses are moving on to new duties. Five will go to the Border Patrol. The Army says two will go to the University of Arizona to help start a ceremonial horse unit there.

