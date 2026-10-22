Fort Huachuca advocates work to break the cycle of domestic violence

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and staff at Fort Huachuca’s Family Advocacy Center are working to educate families and prevent domestic violence before it occurs.

Venessa Kohler, a domestic abuse victim advocate at the Family Advocacy Center, said prevention is a major focus of the program.

“We want to prevent domestic violence,” Kohler said. “We don't want that to be something that the Army has to focus on. We're very concerned about making sure that domestic violence does not occur, that families are supported.”

Kohler said the center handles an average of 12 to 15 domestic violence cases each month.

“Preventative is our target goal because we want to make sure that we're eliminating any chances of domestic violence altogether,” Kohler said.

As part of that effort, the Family Advocacy Center provides training aimed at helping people better understand domestic violence, including the perspective of victims.

Advocates also work directly with clients to help them feel supported and empowered to make their own decisions.

“We do a lot of stuff to help build our clients up and make them feel secure in themselves and able to make the decisions that they want to make,” Kohler said.

The center also provides support for parents and children. Its New Parent Support Program offers in-home assistance to parents, with the goal of helping families create an environment where children can thrive.

“Becoming the best version of yourself as a parent, you put your child in a position where they can thrive as well, and they can reach the developmental goals,” New Parent Support Program home visitor Abby Griffin said.

The Family Advocacy Center has resources available for victims of domestic violence and their dependents. Staff can also refer non-military personnel to outside partner agencies for assistance.

Advocates are available 24/7 for people who need support.

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