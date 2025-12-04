First Presbyterian Church in Douglas nears completion of 3-year rebuild after arson

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction is nearing an end at First Presbyterian Church in Douglas after nearly three years of rebuilding following an arson that severely damaged the over 100-year-old church.

Six months ago, the church required hard hats for visitors due to missing roofing and unsafe flooring. Now, both issues have been addressed, with the biggest milestone being the completion of the Agape Fellowship Hall in November.

"It feels a little bit more like a church than that little Sunday school room we were in," said Peggy Christiansen, pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Douglas. "We hope that this place will be a place of agape, a place of welcome, a place of unconditional love for everyone."

The new space provides room for worship and community gatherings. A commercial kitchen has also been added, creating space for cooking classes and the church's food pantry.

"We're walking towards ourselves again," said Joca Gallegos, pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Douglas.

The church will host an open house Saturday, inviting the public inside for the first time in nearly three years. The event begins at 11 a.m. outside — on 10th Street. Gallegos says they are unveiling a piece of art that was done on one of the cement blocks that held a wall brace. Visitors will see the changes through pictures and art made from pieces of the construction materials. The open house ends at 5 p.m.

"We want to have a day to celebrate and to say thank you to all of those people that have helped us and supported us," Christiansen said. "Maybe that's one of the things that we've learned, is that the journey is ongoing," Christiansen said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

