Fifth annual El Tour de Zona brings 500 cyclists and a $1 million economic boost to Cochise County

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Roughly 500 cyclists are making their way to Cochise County for the fifth annual El Tour de Zona, an event expected to bring a $1 million economic boost to the area.

Over the next three days, riders will travel to Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Tombstone. Cyclists will travel roughly 120 miles if they complete all three rides.

"We want you to slow down and smell the roses," TJ Juskiewicz said.

Juskiewicz, the executive director of El Tour de Zona, said the event allows cyclists to recreationally ride around the county.

"More of a destination ride, a tourism ride, and so that style of ride. There's not too many here in the state where we just really want you to slow down and enjoy," Juskiewicz said.

The City of Sierra Vista estimates the event will bring in $1 million.

"I mean that million dollars goes back in, if you think about it, into our hotels, our restaurants, the shops and stores, especially when you look at Bisbee and Tombstone and then, of course, there's the revenue perspective from a tax element," Tony Boone said.

Boone, the tourism and economic development director for the City of Sierra Vista, noted the city has posted the routes and signs to notify drivers to share the roads.

"We want this to be an awesome experience for our cyclists, but we want it to be safe," Boone said.

Cyclist Oneida Rivera is participating in her first El Tour de Zona, escaping the Tucson heat for the weekend. She said cycling has become a passion that allows her to spend time with friends and improve her health.

"It’s going to be fun with the entertainment and camping. It's something different that I want to experience," Rivera said.

"I enjoy when you're on this bike, you're free, you know, you feel out there," Rivera said.

Festivities start Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Park and end Sunday afternoon.

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