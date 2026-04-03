Family of former chief donates the first-ever patrol vehicle to the Sierra Vista Police Department

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department recently received a special piece of history: the city's first-ever police patrol vehicle.

The 1955 Ford F-100 was donated to the city by the family of former Police Chief David Santor to help spread community awareness and share the city's history.

"We are just honored to have an important part of the city of Sierra Vista legacy back here at the police station," Chris Hiser said.

David Santor restored the truck before he passed away last fall. After fixing it up, he took the vehicle to car shows around the state to share the story of Sierra Vista’s first police vehicle.

"He unfortunately never got around to donating it before he passed away. But after he passed away, it was the easiest decision of the family," Robert Santor said.

David Santor served with the police department for nearly 38 years.

"Dad bled Sierra Vista blood for his entire career. He was with the police department for just under 38 years, and cared very much about this city, and which is why he did what he did with this truck," Robert Santor said.

The truck did not drive when Hiser received it, so he worked with a mechanic to get it up and running. It is something Robert Santor has not seen the truck do in a long time.

"It's really nice to see it back here driving. I know dad put a lot of heart and soul into this over the years, and I haven't seen it running in 10-plus years. And the fact that it's back here at Penn city and driving, and it's going to be a part of the city's historic culture, is really heartwarming," Robert Santor said.

The Sierra Vista Police Department is working on finding a permanent indoor space for the truck. Until then, Hiser will be taking it out into the community.

"Let's sit at the tailgate and talk about what's going on in our community, what's going on at Sierra Vista Police Department, and use it as a conversation starter," Hiser said.

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