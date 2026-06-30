EXTINGUISHING THE RISK: Local fire departments issue burn bans aim to reduce wildfire risk

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wildfires are still burning in northern Arizona, and local fire departments are urging residents to be proactive and firewise as hot, dry conditions persist.

Burn bans prohibit open flames for burning trash, debris and yard waste. Fry Fire District typically puts its ban in effect this time of year due to the heat and dry conditions. Bisbee and Sierra Vista fire departments also have burn bans in place.

Fry Fire District Captain Adam Short said the goal is straightforward.

"That is trying to avoid the start of a wildfire that's going to get out of control," Short said.

Short acknowledged the restrictions can be frustrating but said the tradeoff is worth it.

"We understand that it can be an inconvenience, but just a couple months of waiting until that burn ban is lifted is well worth the decreased risk in a wildfire," Short said.

Property owners are encouraged to keep debris and brush away from structures, maintaining a defensible space in case of fire. Keeping grass short rather than allowing tall brush to grow near a home can also reduce the risk of flames spreading.

Short said defensible space benefits both homeowners and first responders.

"It also gives fire personnel that are responding a clear, more direct area to those fires that we can try to get more direct on and keep those as small as possible," Short said.

Short urged residents to think carefully before taking any action on their property.

"Please be considerate and think about what you're doing on your property before you start doing it, just to ensure that if a fire does start, it's not going to get bigger than we can handle," Short said.

While burn bans do not cover fireworks, it is against state law to launch aerial fireworks. Short reminded the community to watch for sparks when using at-home fireworks and to dispose of them safely.

"Please don't throw them straight into the trash can. Give them the time to cool down, put them in a bucket of water, soak them in water for 20 minutes. Make sure that they're saturated with water before you put them in the trash can," Short said.

Residents should contact their local fire department to learn about rules and restrictions in their area.

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