Expect traffic delays on State Route 80 near Tombstone for ADOT road work

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Motorists traveling on State Route 80 near Tombstone should plan for delays on Thursday and Friday. The Arizona Department of Transportation is conducting routine roadway maintenance between South Curtis Flats Road (milepost 309) and East Fremont Street (milepost 317).

Crews will apply a fog seal to preserve and extend the life of the roadway. The work requires temporary lane closures and alternating traffic control in the work zone. A width restriction of 14 feet will be in place during both days of work.

On Thursday, work will take place on SR-80 eastbound from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The eastbound lane will be closed to all traffic, and vehicles will alternate in the westbound lane.

On Friday, work will shift to SR-80 westbound from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed, and traffic will alternate in the eastbound lane.

ADOT says drivers should expect delays of 15 minutes or longer on both days.

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