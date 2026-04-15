Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Expect traffic delays on State Route 80 near Tombstone for ADOT road work

Road closed
Needpix.com
Road closed
Posted

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Motorists traveling on State Route 80 near Tombstone should plan for delays on Thursday and Friday. The Arizona Department of Transportation is conducting routine roadway maintenance between South Curtis Flats Road (milepost 309) and East Fremont Street (milepost 317).

Crews will apply a fog seal to preserve and extend the life of the roadway. The work requires temporary lane closures and alternating traffic control in the work zone. A width restriction of 14 feet will be in place during both days of work.

On Thursday, work will take place on SR-80 eastbound from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The eastbound lane will be closed to all traffic, and vehicles will alternate in the westbound lane.

On Friday, work will shift to SR-80 westbound from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed, and traffic will alternate in the eastbound lane.

ADOT says drivers should expect delays of 15 minutes or longer on both days.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox