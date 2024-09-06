Excitement in Bisbee and Douglas ahead of 154th “Pick Game”

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, September 6 the Douglas Bulldogs and Bisbee Pumas will face one another for the 154th time, with the winner taking home the coveted Copper Pick.

Festivities took place in both towns ahead of Friday night’s game. On Thursday, a parade ran through Main Street in Old Bisbee, with fans lined up to cheer on their team. A pep rally was also held at Armando De Lucas Stadium in Douglas to show support for the Bulldogs.

DHS cheerleader, Ana Sofia Martinez says winning this game is not just important to the school, but the entire community.

“The crowd is wild, we’re all intense inside the game, it’s something crazy,” Martinez said. “Everyone’s up on their feet and they’re excited to be there.”

The Bulldogs, who are in the 4A Gila section, head into the game with a 0-1 record after losing last week to ALA Ironwood. Meanwhile the Pumas, who are in the 2A San Pedro section, go into their home opener with a 1-0 record after beating Madison Highland Prep last week.

DHS, winning the last three years, won last year’s game 39-38.

The Pumas’ three straight losses in the “Pick Game” is a huge motivator for them heading into this year’s game.

“Most of us are seniors and that pushes us to try to win this last one for ourselves and our community,” BHS Quarterback Sebastian Lopez said.

Bisbee’s first-year head coach, Carlos Lopez, echoed a similar sentiment.

“They’re excited, they’re ready, they’re pumped up, they’re ready to get out there and play, especially the seniors, they haven’t won it and this is their fourth time playing it."

While the Bulldogs are hoping to extend that winning streak.

“They (seniors) don’t know what it’s like to lose the pick, so I’m sure they don’t want to end their senior year on a low note,” DHS Head Coach, Hunter Long said. “They’re going to go in high, they’re gonna come in ready and you know what, they just wanna go out and four peat.”

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7pm on Friday at Warren Ballpark in Bisbee. We will have highlights from the game here on KGUN 9.

----

