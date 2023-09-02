DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Armando DeLucas Stadium at Douglas High School was the place to be Friday night. The Douglas Bulldogs hosted the Bisbee Pumas for the 153rd Copper Pick game.

The Copper Pick trophy is staying in Douglas for another year, as the Bulldogs held of the Pumas 39-38.

Douglas gave their home crowed something to cheer about early on in the game, scoring the first 13 points of the game. Douglas quarterback Ivan Higuera scrambled his way into the end zone with 4:56 left in the first quarter to give his team the 13-0 advantage.

Bisbee responded with a touchdown by their quarterback 30 seconds later. Sebastian Lopez ran past the Bulldogs’ defense for a 47-yard touchdown for the Pumas first points of the game.

The Douglas offense didn’t let that stop their momentum. Higuera scored his second touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run on fourth down. But once again Bisbee responded. Bryceton Meyer dove for a the 1-yard Bisbee touchdown.

Douglas led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter.

The visitors score the only point of the second quarter. Lopez tied the game 20-20 with a 7-yard run into the end zone. The rivals ended the first half 20-20.

The Bulldogs didn’t let their scoreless quarter stop them from competing. The home team had their fans back on their feet with a touchdown on their first drive of the new quarter. Their 27-20 lead didn’t last long.

Lopez couldn’t be stopped on a 34-yard run for another Puma touchdown. Bisbee was bold and attempted a two point play, but were stopped short of the goal line. Bisbee trailed 27-26 midway through the third quarter.

With less than a minute to go in the third quarter the Bulldogs bulldozed into the end zone on second and inches Jason Hurtado’s touchdown and the make point after attempt gave the Bulldogs the 33-26 lead at entering the final 12 minutes.

Bisbee started the final frame with a huge pass play to move them to then to the Douglas 30 yardline. On the next play Lopez connected with Izaiah Montiel for the score. The two point attempt was stopped. Douglas’ lead was back to one, 33-32, with 11:32 left in the game.

Douglas keep the back and forth scoring alive with a touchdown of their own. Lopez once again score on a run. Another missed two-point attempt prevented the Pumas from taking the lead, they trailed 39-38 with seven minutes left in the game.

Douglas sealed the win by taking a knee and killing time on the 1 yard line to let time expire me.