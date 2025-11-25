Douglas running club revives Thanksgiving Day 5K tradition to benefit domestic violence shelter

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Douglas running club is bringing back a beloved Thanksgiving Day tradition with a new community 5K that gives back to those in need.

The Douglas Run Club is hosting Cochise County's only Thanksgiving Day walk and run this Thursday, reviving a tradition in Douglas that ended years ago. The free event has already attracted 130 participants, with 70 spots still available.

"The community is excited about it. We're excited, and we've seen how everybody's been working together with us to be able to bring it back," said Laura Franco, organizer of the Douglas Run Club.

Franco, who created both the running club and the Thanksgiving event, said the overwhelming response exceeded expectations.

"We thought there was an interest, but we didn't think so many people would sign up or be so proactive," Franco said.

For Franco, running on Thanksgiving is a family tradition that she wanted to share with the community.

"We also thought about the idea of not running on Thanksgiving. It was kind of like so what are we supposed to do on Thanksgiving?" Franco said.

Instead of charging an entrance fee, organizers are asking participants to bring hygiene products that will be donated to House of Hope, a domestic violence shelter in Douglas.

"Since they always give, we said we have selected them to receive instead of giving out," said Alexandra Boneo of the Arizona Border Alliance.

The run starts and ends at Airport Park, serving as a way to bring people together in the community during the holiday.

"Not everybody has a family, or the definition of family, I think needs to be reinvented. My family, it's my community. You know, my family, it's a person that you're choosing to spend your time with," Boneo said.

The first 10 women and men to finish will receive medals.

EVENT INFO:

Race Starts at 8:00 a.m.

Registration Starts at 7:15 a.m. Online registration: Click Here

Community Stretch at 7:45 a.m.

Location: Airport Park, West Airport Road

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

