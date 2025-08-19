Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Douglas PD investigating bomb threat to local school

Douglas Police Department
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Douglas Police Department
Posted

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Douglas Police are investigating a bomb threat made to Omega Alpha Academy on Monday.

The Douglas Police Department received a call at 8:20 a.m. on Monday from the school stating they had received a bomb threat. Students were evacuated from the building. Officers and detectives arrived at the school and cleared the building. John Owen, Public Information Officer for the Douglas Police Department, says they didn't find anything dangerous in the building or on the campus.

The investigation is still ongoing.

----
