Douglas Mayor consulting legal team on implications of Trump's executive orders

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Douglas is working with its legal team to better understand President Donald Trump's executive orders as they pertain to immigration and border security. Douglas Mayor Jose Grijalva says he asked the lawyers to be involved before they make any plans.

"The only thing that separates us is that border," Grijalva said. "Other than that, it's the same culture. It's the same people.”

The city sees people from Mexico on a daily basis. They shop, eat and visit family in Douglas. Grijalva says 70% of the city's sales revenue comes from across the border, but with the president's new executive orders, that number could change.

"It's going to be a big hit for us if they were to close it,” Grijalva said.

Billions of dollars in goods comes from Mexico and through the port of entry in Douglas, but tariffs by the Trump Administration could affect that.

"We can't do anything about tariffs on a federal level, but as a city, we can work with anyone,” Grijalva said.

The mayor says he wants to work with businesses who import from Mexico. The mayor and the city are going to have to build relationships with Mexico, because of the $400 million commercial port of entry that's being built in the city.

“We could use it for trade or also border security. there's going to be more CBP agents out there," Grijalva said. "There's going to be more boots on the ground to check anything that's coming in. So I don't look at it like it's in jeopardy, because it would benefit all of us.”

He says the fear is a completely closed border to Mexicans coming across the border, because it could be detrimental to Douglas’ economy.

"This is going to affect our budget, you know, if they stop the flow of those who want to come to Douglas and shop and spend their money and see their families,” Grijalva said.

He says the executive orders aren't providing resources, like funding, which is what's needed to help local law enforcement and communities at risk of losing income because of a closed border to people from other countries.

“An executive order (is) basically the President saying 'I'm doing this,'" Grijalva said. "So, if President Trump wants to come down or maybe give me a call, I'll be open to it...just so we could talk and he could see our situation, because it's pretty tough seeing Douglas' situation, all the way from Washington.”

For now, his goal is to keep his constituents a top priority.

"I'm Douglas first. That's all," Grijalva said. "I'll keep fighting for the best for my city, and if it means going to Washington and asking for resources, whatever we may need, I'm open to it.

"My city comes first.”

