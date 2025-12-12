Douglas mayor celebrates one year in office with optimistic state of the city address

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Douglas Mayor Jose Grijalva marked his first year in office with a state of the city address Thursday night, highlighting progress on economic development projects and outlining his vision for continued growth.

Grijalva was sworn in one year ago and used the milestone to share updates on major initiatives aimed at boosting the city's economy and amenities.

"I wouldn't be here standing today unless you all have the trust in me that I'd be able to do my job, and with your support, we are exceeded. I think the city's expectations of what we've been doing," Grijalva said.

The mayor emphasized Douglas's current strengths while acknowledging areas for improvement.

"We already know it's a great small city right now. It's safe. Cost of living is great, but we need more amenities here for people to come and we're working on it," Grijalva said.

The centerpiece of the city's development efforts is the new commercial port of entry, which began construction earlier this year after decades of planning and discussion.

"City being on the same page, and then the state too. I mean, it's just easier. People feel more confident coming in here and knowing that they're going to be accommodated, instead of fighting through, you know, trying to, to get through those processes," Grijalva said.

Looking ahead, the mayor identified healthcare as the next priority, specifically working to bring a hospital within city limits.

"They're sort of an anxiety of, we don't have the medical care we should have here. Bisbee has a service that has it. Why can't Douglas have it? So I'm being their voice," Grijalva said.

With three years remaining in his current term, Grijalva remained coy about potential future plans when asked about seeking re-election, saying it would be up to the people of Douglas to decide.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

