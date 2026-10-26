Douglas investing $1.5M to preserve historic international airport

DOUGLAS, Ariz. - The City of Douglas is investing about $1.5 million to preserve and improve the Douglas Municipal Airport, home to one of the oldest airplane hangars in the country.

The airport has deep ties to aviation history. It was the first international airport built in the Americas, according to city officials.

"It's a gem for the Douglas community," Deputy City Manager Luis Pedroza said.

The city is using state and federal grant funding to cover much of the cost of the improvement project, with Douglas contributing approximately $375,000.

"It's a huge investment, and with small communities like Douglas, it really takes that federal investment to really bring these projects and bring these expensive improvements into reality," Pedroza said.

Historic hangar to receive improvements

Much of the work will focus on preserving and restoring the airport's historic hangar.

Plans include repainting the structure and repairing its large doors to make them easier to open. Asphalt areas around the airport will also be repaired.

The project is currently in the design phase, which Pedroza expects to take about four months. The city will then put the construction contract out to bid.

Construction on the hangar is expected to begin around the middle of next year.

"We also see opportunities coming into this airport," Pedroza said.

New fencing and security improvements

Separate improvements are already underway around the airport.

About 2.5 miles of new fencing is being installed along with security gates. The work is being funded through a $400,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Public Works Director and City Engineer Karl Rockwell said the improvements are intended to address several security concerns.

"We actually have people that are trying to illegally enter the country. They come through this property, and when in doing that, they can damage some of the facilities," Rockwell said.

The fencing will also help prevent livestock from accessing the airport's runway.

"It's going to completely enclose the airport for security, obviously, but also to keep cattle from getting on the runway," Rockwell said.

For Douglas officials, the improvements are about protecting the airport's history while preparing the facility for future opportunities.

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