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Douglas hit with earthquake early Sunday morning

A 4.0 earthquake hit the city just before 3:00 a.m., caused by another earthquake just south of the border in Mexico
DOUGLAS QUAKE MAP
USGS
DOUGLAS QUAKE MAP
Posted

Douglas was hit with a 4.0 earthquake just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the USGS.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels shared on Facebook that no injuries or damage was reported.

The USGS also says the earthquake originated just south of the border in Agua Prieta, Mexico.

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