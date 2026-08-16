Douglas hit with earthquake early Sunday morning

Douglas was hit with a 4.0 earthquake just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the USGS.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels shared on Facebook that no injuries or damage was reported.
The USGS also says the earthquake originated just south of the border in Agua Prieta, Mexico.
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