DOUGLAS, Ariz. — After years of discussion and little visible progress on the Historic G Avenue streetscape project, Douglas Mayor Jose Grijalva is pushing for roughly $1 million in COVID relief funding currently set aside for the project to instead support the city's police and fire departments.

One of the city's public safety needs is a new fire truck, according to Grijalva.

"In the upcoming budget, they asked for a few things. We didn't give them everything. This would cover a lot of things," Grijalva said.

Grijalva argues Douglas needs to invest in public safety as the community prepares for future growth.

"If we don't give them the resources, how can we say Douglas is a safe place? Even though it is, but if we're going to grow, we need to be ready for that growth instead of being behind," he said.

The decision does not necessarily mean abandoning improvements to G Avenue.

According to Grijalva, Douglas has roughly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that could be used to make sidewalks along G Avenue ADA compliant.

"Something has to get done if we want G Avenue to revitalize," Grijalva said.

Grijalva has asked the Douglas City Council twice to move the COVID relief money toward public safety, but council members did not make a motion on the proposal.

"The fact that you don't vote on it, I think, is a slap to the face of the public," Grijalva said. "At least vote it down, vote it up, you know, agree with it, but just have the discussion."

Ward 1 Councilwoman Ida Ann Pedrego, who is also a local business owner, said she believes police and fire need additional resources but also wants to see downtown revitalization move forward.

Pedrego said she still has questions about the streetscape project, including how long businesses like hers could be affected by construction.

"I definitely believe they need more. But do I believe that the downtown G Avenue needs to be revitalized? Yes," Pedrego said. "So it's like, where do we find a happy medium for both?"

Grijalva hopes a shift on the council could help move the discussion forward. Three new council members are scheduled to take office next month.

The roughly $1 million in COVID relief funding expires in 2032, according to Grijalva.

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