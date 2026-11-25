DOUGLAS, Ariz. — For some children in Douglas, colder weather can mean heading to school without the jackets and other warm clothing they need.

For the seventh year, the Douglas Business Network is hoping to change that through its Douglas Cares fundraiser, which helps local students purchase winter essentials such as jackets and socks.

“It’s like something they really need because they walk for blocks just to get to school, and then they also go back,” Douglas Business Network CEO Ralph Robles said. “So I would like to see them at least warm as they get to school.”

Last year, Douglas Cares helped more than 20 children. This year, organizers want to help even more.

They currently have enough money for 10 children to shop, but hope donations can push that number to at least 20 and potentially 30.

“Right now, with this economy, it’s really, really rough. So we understand that a lot of people can’t donate,” Robles said. “So we’re just trying to get as many kids. Twenty would probably be the target, but, you know, 30 would be awesome.”

Organizers say the focus is on necessities families may struggle to afford.

“We would like for them to have toys around, but I feel that the essential is what they need the most,” Douglas Realty Group Associate Broker Daniela Teran said. “So we try to help them in that.”

School leaders select participating students based on need. The children then get to choose the clothing they want.

“It’s really touching to go watch the kids pick their stuff because they’re really excited,” Teran said.

Robles said he understands firsthand what it is like to go without adequate winter clothing.

“It’s important to me because I’ve been in those shoes with not a lot of, you know, heavy jackets or winter clothing, and I know the feeling,” he said.

The Douglas Business Network will collect donations through the end of the month.

“It’s to show that we love our community, to lend a helping hand, to let our community know that our businesses support our local people in need,” Robles said.

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