City of Douglas mayor Jose Grijalva removes Danya Acosta as mayor pro tem

City of Douglas mayor Jose Grijalva tells KGUN he has removed Danya Acosta as his mayor pro tem, because she hasn't "been around or been able to attend events that he can't go to."

He added that her actions on social media since her husband's (David Acosta) mental health events did play a roll in this, and that he has received complaints about her.

Grijalva says he will appoint a new mayor pro tem by the end of the year.

