Cranes keep bird enthusiasts flying high in Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sky Islands and river valleys of Southern Arizona are home to more than 500 species of birds and that means this is a bird watcher's paradise.

Sometimes you only get a split second view before they fly away. Other times they're so large and loud, they're impossible to miss. It's that time of year to, once again, seek out the massive, impressive Sandhill Cranes.

Willcox, Arizona boasts a lot of history with the sights of the Old West and the sounds of the trains barreling past the old depot. But as I met with Homer Hansen along the aptly named Railroad Avenue, he suggested a different sound with even more impressive sights represents this region.

"It's majestic. And a lot of different sounds that you're not used to hearing," Homer told me.

The sounds he's referring to are those of the mighty Sandhill Cranes that migrate to this corner of the state during the winter months. But in years past, I've missed the massive pre-dawn launch; the flight en masse that draws thousands who are willing to wake up before the dawn's early light.

"There's nothing like spending a day out in nature. You can't beat it. No matter what."

Oh, alright Homer you got me. The Spindle clan beat the sun to the Sulphur Springs Valley and as promised, the sight of thousands of cranes with an impressive 7-foot wingspan silhouetted against a distant Dos Cabezas was dwarfed only by the call - the bugle that grew to an all out chorus of these literal migrating snow birds as the sun rose over the desert. Now this was a sight to see and a symphony to take in.

This wasn't George Wales' first trip down from Tucson. He's a bird enthusiast to say the least.

"It's just an indescribable moment. It's a spectacle. I think everybody should experience this. There's Meadowlarks, there's Chestnut-collared Longspurs, there's Loggerhead Shrikes. You name it. There's Ross's Goose, Snow Goose. You've got all kinds of water fowl. American Widgeon, Green-winged Teal..."

But the main event for a day at the beach along the Willcox playa, even George knows, belongs to the cranes who get top billing.

"Look at this. Now we're getting a nice little mini-flight... Oh, there we go... Look at that... Just beautiful."

My nephew Logan fancies himself a bird expert in his own right.

"This is my first time so it's super fun," Logan said.

"Most of them are just resting right now and then they're just all going to take off... like this."

Even he had to tip his cap to Cochise County's natural claim to fame in the winter months.

"I love it. This is why I love traveling and seeing all the different birds from all the different places," Logan said.

Cranes around the world have captured people's hearts and imagination throughout the centuries," Homer told me.

As the Chairman of the Wings Over Willcox Birding and Nature Festival, Homer hopes, as they celebrate 33 years, that history repeats itself again and again.

Like the Sandhill Cranes trumpeting their wake up call to fill the Sonoran skies.

Get more information here:

Wings Over Willcox Birding and Nature Festival