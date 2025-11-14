Cowboys vs Bobcats: Semi-finals playoff bid on the line in rivalry game rematch in Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Few rivals in the state of Arizona share a longer history than the Willcox Cowboys and the Benson Bobcats.

Since 1961, the teams have traded wins for the coveted Seney-Lohman "Traveling" Trophy which remains in the Sulphur Springs Valley. Willcox won a fourth consecutive rivalry game last month after Benson had housed the trophy for a decade.

Tonight's matchup is a rare postseason game pitting the rivals against each other for the second time this season. The last time anyone can remember a high-stakes game like this with a shot at the semi-finals on the line was 1999 when the Cowboys came out on top.