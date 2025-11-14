Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Cowboys vs Bobcats: Semi-finals playoff bid on the line in rivalry game rematch in Willcox

Willcox won the regular season matchup 26-17
WILLCOX vs BENSON RIVALRY
WILLCOX vs BENSON Rivalry Matchup
Posted

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Few rivals in the state of Arizona share a longer history than the Willcox Cowboys and the Benson Bobcats.

Since 1961, the teams have traded wins for the coveted Seney-Lohman "Traveling" Trophy which remains in the Sulphur Springs Valley. Willcox won a fourth consecutive rivalry game last month after Benson had housed the trophy for a decade.

Tonight's matchup is a rare postseason game pitting the rivals against each other for the second time this season. The last time anyone can remember a high-stakes game like this with a shot at the semi-finals on the line was 1999 when the Cowboys came out on top.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism