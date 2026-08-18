COST SAVINGS: City of Sierra Vista says golf course projects will save money, water

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Sierra Vista is working on a series of energy and water-saving improvements at the Sierra Vista Golf Center as part of the Schneider Electric Phase Three project.

The project includes adding solar panels to a covered parking area to reduce electric costs, upgrading irrigation systems, and converting landscaping to reduce water consumption. The City is also digging one of the wells deeper and upgrading the irrigation heads.

Laura Wilson, Director of Parks, Recreation and Library Services for the city of Sierra Vista, said the project will also bring new amenities for visitors.

"A portion of that that's also going to be included is EV charging stations, so folks will be able to plug their cars in while they're here."

The city anticipates the improvements will save 35 million gallons of water per year. A key part of that effort involves converting 17.5 acres of irrigated land into landscaping that does not require water.

Wilson said the project reflects a broader commitment to responsible resource management.

"Golf courses are known for, you know, being wasteful with water, using a lot of water, and so I'm really proud that the city is taking such a proactive approach to make sure that we're being responsible stewards."

Wilson said the upgrades carry long-term significance for the city.

"It helps legitimize our investment into the future. It helps us be responsible stewards of resources in the community."

The conversion will happen in phases, as individual holes will need to be closed during the work. Existing plants must be treated before removal, and Wilson said the course will look different during the transition.

"They're going to be beginning to receive treatments, and we will see that grass dying out. So it will kind of look like scarring on the course. It's going to look worse before it looks better."

Wilson said the project will ultimately improve both the efficiency and appearance of the facility.

"I think anytime you have a city facility that's receiving some upgrades to make it more efficient, and also this project is even going to make it more beautiful, is always a great thing."

All work is expected to be finished sometime next year. The city has budgeted for this project.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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