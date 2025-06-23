Community comes together to create a food bank to help feed local residents

MCNEAL, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local businesses in McNeal came together to sponsor the McNeal Food Bank. It officially opened in January.

"It's truly a blessing, because it's very difficult right now in this time,” said Cochise County resident Mary Angie Deleon. “We're kind of in the rural area. We don't really have a lot here to really offer a very small town. So, when you're able to receive something like this, it's a blessing. It's an opportunity to be able to come and help others.”

She's one of over 200 people the food bank is feeding each month through their weekly distributions.

The Local Co-Op helps the food bank by providing produce that doesn't sell at the food bank. Marcie Bennett, volunteer and coordinator of the food bank, says other local farms donate produce, but the rest of the food, mainly shelf-stable food, she purchases.

"We supply a lot of the produce, a lot of produce, because we're out in the middle of nowhere, and we don't really have any stores that people can go to,” Bennett said.

She uses donated funds to buy items, getting by with $150 a week.

"We try to supply people with staples, you know, your potatoes; your onions; sometimes fruit, vegetables; things like that...they're expensive in the store.”

Four volunteers run the food bank, but for residents like Marie Angie Deleon a little goes a long way.

"Sometimes I take a few things from myself that I might be able to use, but usually it's for my children and my grand-kids," Deleon said. "Helping others, especially family and children or grandchildren....it really blesses them, because a lot of times they don't have what they need."

Volunteers say it's common for people to pick up food for other families or carpool to the weekly distribution.

"People come drive up; they're so appreciative,” Bennett said.

Food boxes are available every Monday at 9111 Montie Ave, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

