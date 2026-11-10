Cochise County's new jail project is $30 million over budget before groundbreaking

BISBEE, Ariz. — Cochise County's planned new jail has yet to break ground, but the project is already roughly $30 million over its initial estimated cost.

The jail was initially estimated to cost about $130 million. That figure has now climbed to roughly $160 million as county officials deal with higher construction and infrastructure costs.

“I wish I didn't have to have this conversation, but it's real to us,” Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said.

Dannels said officials have worked to reduce costs, but rising prices have made staying within the original budget increasingly difficult.

“This committee has worked very hard to make every cut there is, trying to beat a budget that was initially what we thought we could work within,” Dannels said. “It just ain't happening.”

Dannels and Cochise County Board of Supervisors Chair Frank Antenori pointed to increases in the cost of diesel and construction materials, including concrete and steel, as factors driving up the project's price tag.

“The preliminary estimates that our buyer's rep has been receiving from some of the potential contractors all are significantly higher than anticipated,” Antenori said.

Those initial estimates were developed years ago, before the county put the jail district tax before voters. Dannels said the cost of construction has changed significantly since then.

“If we did this five years ago, we were right on target,” Dannels said. “Five years later, we're off target. It costs more.”

Preparing the site for construction is also contributing to the higher price. Officials say roughly $20 million is needed to clear native plants and create a level foundation for the jail.

“Construction costs are just off the charts right now, and then you got to look at the infrastructure,” Dannels said. “Just, you know, preparing the soil for us to get in there and start building this. So there's so many costs every time we turn around.”

Antenori said he believes the jail's location has contributed to the expense.

“I'm not happy with the amount,” Antenori said. “I'm not going to get into the debate because I did not want to put the jail there. I was the only supervisor that wanted to put it somewhere else. But I think the costs is associated with the location of that jail.”

Despite the increase, Dannels said the goal is to build a jail that will meet Cochise County's needs for years to come rather than pursue a temporary solution.

“We want to make sure that we build a facility that can carry us into the future, not something that's going to be a band-aid on a triage,” Dannels said.

The county is now working to select a contractor to clear the plants from the site.

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