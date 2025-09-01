Cochise County Sheriff’s Office looking for bear cub, mama bear already found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the past few weeks the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said they have been getting calls from people in and around Stump Canyon. The calls regarded a mama bear that had gotten too close to homes and was looking for a meal.

CCSO said the bear being in the neighborhood was a problem for not just her own safety but also for the people in the neighborhood's safety. They teamed up with Animal Control and Arizona Game and Fish to handle the situation.

Deputies and wildlife officers, CCSO said, safely caught the bear and she was checked out and relocated back into the wild.

CCSO A mama bear wandered close to a neighborhood near Stump Canyon. CCSO and other agencies are looking for her cub who is also in the area.

Back in the canyon where she was relocated, they are also looking for her little cub, which they called “Boo Boo”. They said the cub is old enough to climb, hide, and raid barbecue grills.

Authorities are looking for the cub in the Stump Canyon area and neighboring canyons so they can reunite the mother and her cub.

If you see Boo Boo, CCSO said you should not approach the cub. They said while cubs look cute, they’re wild and need an expert to handle them.

They are encouraging people to call SEACOM (520-803-3550) right away with the location. They also said to keep trash secure and pet food indoors.

