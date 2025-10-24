Cochise County Sheriff's Office hosts 13th annual charity ride to support local charities

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is gearing up for its 13th annual charity ride on November 1, bringing together motorcycle and off-road vehicle enthusiasts to explore the county's 6,000 square miles while supporting local charities.

All proceeds from the event will benefit five local organizations: the Bisbee Coaster Races, Sierra Vista Kiwanis Serving Kids, and Champions for Youth Foundation.

"All the money generated goes right back to the community. So it's for a good cause, and it's a great time," said Jose Davidson, a Cochise County Sheriff Deputy.

This year's event features two distinct courses designed to accommodate different types of vehicles. One route is specifically designed for motorcycles, while the other caters to off-roading vehicles.

"The ride is just kind of exploring the county and being able to give back as well. You know, because every dollar that is spent during the event, it goes right back to the community, so that's just knowing that is a good thing to do it for it," Davidson said.

For those who prefer not to participate in the rides, the event will feature live music and other activities scheduled for the late morning hours.

Davidson hopes the event will showcase the natural beauty of Cochise County to participants and potentially attract future tourism to the area.

"I think Cochise County is such a beautiful county, and having everybody explore may bring some tourism later on," Davidson said.

Registration for the rides is currently open online, with more information available on the event's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

