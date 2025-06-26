Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels appointed to President Trump's Homeland Security Advisory Council

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels was appointed to President Trump's Homeland Security Advisory Council earlier this week.

The Council provides advice and recommendations to support Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristy Noem’s efforts. Trump and Noem appointed new members on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post on the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, "HSAC leverages the experience, expertise, and national and global connections of its membership to provide the Secretary of Homeland Security with real-time, real-world and independent advice on homeland security operations."

The Homeland Security Advisory Council will hold its first meeting at DHS headquarters in Washington, D.C. on July 2, 2025.

Appointed Members:

Henry McMaster, Governor, South Carolina, Chair

Joseph Gruters, State Senator, Florida, Vice Chair

Marc Andreessen, Co-Founder and General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

David Chesnoff, Attorney, Chesnoff and Schonfeld.

Christopher “Chris” Cox, Founder, Bikers for Trump

Mark Dannels, Cochise County Sheriff, Arizona

Richard “Bo” Dietl, CEO and Founder, Beau Dietl & Associates

Matthew Flynn, Attorney, Steptoe. Former Deputy Assistant to the President. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense.

Rudolph W. Giuliani, Former Mayor, New York City

Harvey C. Jewett IV, Retired President of Super 8 Motels Inc., Retired President and Chief Operating Officer, Rivett Group LLC., President Great Plains Education Foundation, Inc.

Steve Kirby, Founding Partner, Bluestem Capital Company

Mark Levin, Broadcast News Analyst, The Mark Levin Show

Corey Lewandowski, Chief Advisor to the Secretary, Department of Homeland Security

Nicholas Luna, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Implementation, The White House

George Lund, CEO and Chairman, Torch Hill Investment Partners

Edward McMullen Jr, Senior Policy Advisor, Adams and Reese LLP. Former Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein,

Georgette Mosbacher, Co-Chair, Three Seas Programming, Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, Former Ambassador to Poland

James “Jim” Pallotta, Managing Partner and Founder, The Raptor Group.

Omar Qudrat, CEO, Maden, Founder, Muslim Coalition for America, Major, U.S. Army Reserve

Stephen Sloan, Global Head of Private Market Secondaries, Portfolio Advisors and Co-Founder, Cogent Partners

Robert “Bob” Smith, Former U.S. Senator, New Hampshire

Alexei Woltornist, Co-Founder and President, ATHOS. Former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Department of Homeland Security

