Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels appointed to President Trump's Homeland Security Advisory Council

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels was appointed to President Trump's Homeland Security Advisory Council earlier this week.
The Council provides advice and recommendations to support Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristy Noem’s efforts. Trump and Noem appointed new members on Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post on the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, "HSAC leverages the experience, expertise, and national and global connections of its membership to provide the Secretary of Homeland Security with real-time, real-world and independent advice on homeland security operations."
The Homeland Security Advisory Council will hold its first meeting at DHS headquarters in Washington, D.C. on July 2, 2025.
Appointed Members:
Henry McMaster, Governor, South Carolina, Chair
Joseph Gruters, State Senator, Florida, Vice Chair
Marc Andreessen, Co-Founder and General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
David Chesnoff, Attorney, Chesnoff and Schonfeld.
Christopher “Chris” Cox, Founder, Bikers for Trump
Mark Dannels, Cochise County Sheriff, Arizona
Richard “Bo” Dietl, CEO and Founder, Beau Dietl & Associates
Matthew Flynn, Attorney, Steptoe. Former Deputy Assistant to the President. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense.
Rudolph W. Giuliani, Former Mayor, New York City
Harvey C. Jewett IV, Retired President of Super 8 Motels Inc., Retired President and Chief Operating Officer, Rivett Group LLC., President Great Plains Education Foundation, Inc.
Steve Kirby, Founding Partner, Bluestem Capital Company
Mark Levin, Broadcast News Analyst, The Mark Levin Show
Corey Lewandowski, Chief Advisor to the Secretary, Department of Homeland Security
Nicholas Luna, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Implementation, The White House
George Lund, CEO and Chairman, Torch Hill Investment Partners
Edward McMullen Jr, Senior Policy Advisor, Adams and Reese LLP. Former Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein,
Georgette Mosbacher, Co-Chair, Three Seas Programming, Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, Former Ambassador to Poland
James “Jim” Pallotta, Managing Partner and Founder, The Raptor Group.
Omar Qudrat, CEO, Maden, Founder, Muslim Coalition for America, Major, U.S. Army Reserve
Stephen Sloan, Global Head of Private Market Secondaries, Portfolio Advisors and Co-Founder, Cogent Partners
Robert “Bob” Smith, Former U.S. Senator, New Hampshire
Alexei Woltornist, Co-Founder and President, ATHOS. Former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Department of Homeland Security
