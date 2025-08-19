Cochise County Jail told to fix fire alarm system after visit from state fire marshal

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the purchase and installation of a new fire alarm system at the Cochise County jail, during a special meeting last week. It's expected to cost $400,000.

The current system is not functioning, which is one of the many reasons Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and his staff are advocating for a new jail to be built.

“The sprinkler system is fully operational and tested annually, with the most recent inspection and test completed on May 22, 2025,” Dannels said in a statement. “We remain committed to the safety of our inmates, staff, and the public.”

Staff at the jail were using a contingency plan called Fire Watch, but a visit from the State Fire Marshal uncovered that the Fire Watch program was being run at the jail did not meet the required standards, since the Fire Watch officer couldn't perform any other duties.

The Board approved the use of a private security company to serve as the fire watch officer until the new system is installed.

“While the new alarm system is being installed, the use of a dedicated fire watch officer will ensure we are meeting statutory requirements and maintaining a high level of safety,” Dannels said.

Cochise County is in the process of selecting the company to complete the work, and they are working to secure the materials. The interim fire watch application has been submitted to the State Fire Marshal.

According to a statement from the county, "Cochise County plans to construct a new jail, pending the outcome of a special election this November on a proposed sales tax to finance it. Construction is not expected to be completed until 2029. This makes the installation of a new fire alarm system a vital maintenance measure to ensure the safety of staff and inmates during the remaining years of operation at the current facility."

