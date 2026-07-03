Cochise County Fourth of July celebrations kick off with parades, live music and fireworks

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County is celebrating America's 250th anniversary of independence with free community events in Sierra Vista and Benson.

In Sierra Vista, the Sierra Vista Rotary Clubs are joining forces for their 59th annual Fourth of July celebration at Veterans Memorial Park. The free event begins Friday evening with live music and about 75 vendors, including food trucks.

Randy Suskind of the Sierra Vista Rotary said the event is funded entirely without public money.

"We raise all of the funds through private and corporate donations. We don't have to use any public funds to pay for the fireworks."

The celebration wraps up Saturday with a fireworks spectacular. Suskind said the display will reflect the significance of the milestone.

"The fireworks, I can say, will be celebratory of the 250th."

Organizers are keeping some elements of the event a surprise.

"Some things I, you got to be here," Suskind said.

Suskind said the event is meant to bring the whole community together.

"It brings everybody together. We celebrate our independence. It's a, it's a celebration for everyone."

In Benson, festivities begin with the city's largest parade, which features 85 entries. After the parade, family-friendly activities continue at Lions Park, including a cornhole tournament.

Melanie Hernandez, City of Benson recreation supervisor, said the community's enthusiasm for the holiday is clear.

"People here love our country, we love our independence, and everyone's just excited to get out and celebrate it."

Hernandez said inclusion is a priority for the Benson event.

"This is meant to be a community inclusive event, and so we want to make sure everyone does feel included. We want there to be something here that everyone can come out and enjoy."

Both event organizers said they are taking precautions with fireworks, including having local fire departments on scene to respond to any sparks. Suskind urged attendees to leave personal fireworks at home.

"We ask that you leave the fireworks at home and leave it to the pyrotechnic crew, because they put on a great show."

Sierra Vista Events

Sierra Vista Rotary Sierra Vista 4th of July events

Benson Events

City of Benson Benson 4th of July events

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----