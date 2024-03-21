Cochise County cyclists gear up for third annual El Tour de Zona

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz — The third annual El Tour de Zona is set for this weekend.

The cycling event expects around 500 riders from over 20 states to descend on Sierra Vista for the four day event.

“This is a great place to ride and it's not something many people have discovered,” says Stu Carter, founder of VeloVets and one of the organizers of El Tour de Zona.

Riders can participate in three rides; one of which will be held on Friday, another Saturday, and the last on Sunday.

Road closures will only be in effect Sunday as Charleston Rd. between Moson and Louis will be shut down in both directions.

Ron Faulkner has two years of riding experience. This will be his second El Tour de Zona.

“I appreciate people coming down to see what our great environment is here,” said Faulkner.

There will be live music and food at Veteran's Memorial Park in Sierra Vista Thursday through Saturday and admission is free.

The lineup for the music includes.

Corey Spector | Thursday, March 21 | 1 – 5 p.m.

Billy Chill | Thursday, March 21 | 5 – 8 p.m.

New Devotion Motown Revue | Friday, March 22 | 1 – 5 p.m.

RockUs | Friday, March 22 | 5 – 8 p.m.

Ritmo de Sanches | Saturday, March 23 | 5 – 8 p.m.

More information can be found at El Tour's website.

