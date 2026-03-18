Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Cochise County Board of Supervisors to discuss Sunsites-Pearce Fire District Board after resignations

Posted

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors will be appointing a person to the Sunsites-Pearce Fire District Board after three board members resigned.

The board typically consists of five people. The resignations of the three people mean the board doesn't have enough people to hold meetings.

According to the Arizona state statute, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors has to put out a call for applications for residents in the Sunsites-Pearce Fire District who are interested in being a board member. After applications are received, Board chair Frank Antenori says they will appoint one member, so the board has a quorum and can appoint members for the two remaining spots. If no one applies, then the county will have to appoint a county administrator to oversee the fire district, dismantling the board completely.

The board of supervisors will discuss the vacancies during their meeting on March 24.

----

——-
Alexis Ramanjulu is a reporter in Cochise County for KGUN 9. She began her journalism career reporting for the Herald/Review in Sierra Vista, which she also calls home. Share your story ideas with Alexis by emailing alexis.ramanjulu@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox