Cochise County Board of Supervisors to discuss Sunsites-Pearce Fire District Board after resignations

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors will be appointing a person to the Sunsites-Pearce Fire District Board after three board members resigned.

The board typically consists of five people. The resignations of the three people mean the board doesn't have enough people to hold meetings.

According to the Arizona state statute, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors has to put out a call for applications for residents in the Sunsites-Pearce Fire District who are interested in being a board member. After applications are received, Board chair Frank Antenori says they will appoint one member, so the board has a quorum and can appoint members for the two remaining spots. If no one applies, then the county will have to appoint a county administrator to oversee the fire district, dismantling the board completely.

The board of supervisors will discuss the vacancies during their meeting on March 24.

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