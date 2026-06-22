Disabled veterans lose property tax exemptions after Cochise County assessor's office error

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Assessor's Office misinterpreted state law on property tax exemptions for 100% disabled veterans, leaving some who were approved for the exemption now on the hook for taxes they were told they wouldn't owe.

Kevin Lassiter and Lisa Marie are both 100% disabled veterans. Both received letters saying they were approved to not pay property taxes for 2026. They applied before the March deadline, only to have their approvals revoked in May.

"I don't mind being told no, but I don't like being told yes, and then being told no," Lassiter said.

Both veterans said they asked whether there was an income requirement before applying and were told there was not. A copy of the application includes a question asking about household income. Lassiter said he was told to ignore that section.

"I think that the county didn't do their due diligence on the front end, and so now you kind of pulled the rug from under people on the backside," Lassiter said.

Cochise County Assessor Philip Leiendecker declined an interview but said the office did not check income levels — something that had to be verified for applications to be considered. Leiendecker said he misinterpreted one of the sections of the law.

County Attorney Lorri Zucco said the income restrictions have always been in the legislation.

"That's an issue they should have known, and they should have given that information when we filed. The fact that they didn't cause the problem, and for me and other veterans," Marie said.

Marie had her mortgage payment adjusted after being approved in April. She said her bills are now about $200 more per month to make up for the missed time.

"It's just a hardship for me, being single and not having a lot of income coming in, just my disability. I have to cut back on things that I didn't think that I would have to cut back on," Marie said.

Both Lassiter and Marie asked the assessor's office for an explanation of what happened. When they did not get a specific answer, I asked — and was told the same thing they were: it was a mistake.

"I felt like I was being blown off, ignored, and not important, frankly. I mean, it is very upsetting to be dismissed," Marie said.

Veterans who make less than the designated income amount cannot reapply at this time, because the deadline has passed. All affected veterans will have to pay property taxes this year.

Lawmakers are working on removing the income requirement for next year. I will continue to follow this situation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

