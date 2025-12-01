Cochise College student selected for prestigious national leadership program

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Cochise College student has been chosen for a highly competitive national program that's helping develop the next generation of Hispanic leaders.

Isaiah James is one of only 50 college students from across the country and Puerto Rico selected for the Voces Nuevas program this year, making him the sole representative from Southern Arizona and Cochise College.

The program is run by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities and offers opportunities to learn leadership and advocacy skills through an online format.

"I always love to help other people in any way I can, so that's what I hope to gain," James said. "Building leadership is always important, even not necessary, to be a leader yourself, but like to help other people and just to guide them.”

James found out he was selected this past fall and described the moment as significant.

"It was a proud moment. I was happy that I got it," James said.

The second-year student plans to bring what he learns back to Cochise College through his role in student government. He's particularly interested in developing collaboration and problem-solving skills.

"It's very interesting to say the least, and I just hope to learn more how to collaborate and better like problem solve in a way and time management always," James said.

Andy Espinoza, Director of Student Leadership and Activities at Cochise College, wasn't surprised by James' selection.

"Isaiah is a very accomplished student leader, and I told him it was going to be great for his future in developing additional leadership skills," Espinoza said.

Espinoza believes leadership development should start early and emphasized the mutual learning opportunities available to students.

"We can all be mentors the same way that we can all be leaders. I believe that we can all learn from each other when we're willing enough," Espinoza said.

James has six months remaining in the Voces Nuevas program and already notices personal growth from the experience.

"When I first came to Cochise College, I wasn't really that confident. I really didn't think I had the leadership skills necessary to be a leader," James said.

