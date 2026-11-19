SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — Cochise College has graduated its first class of detention officers through a new 10-week training program developed in partnership with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Cochise County Attorney’s Office.

The inaugural class started with eight recruits, with five completing the program. Four graduates will work at the Cochise County jail, while one will work with the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.

The program gave recruits training on the responsibilities of detention officers, relevant laws, and physical fitness while preparing them for work inside a county jail.

For graduate Melva Gonzalez, some parts of the academy proved challenging.

“That was a bit tough. It was very difficult at some points, but I really liked it,” Gonzalez said. “I have really great experience learning, and I think I am prepared.”

Before the new program, detention officers would go to the Arizona Department of Corrections for training. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said having the training available locally allows the sheriff’s office to prepare recruits specifically for working in a county jail while still meeting state standards.

“We know what's best, and we know how we want to and why we want our employees to act the way they do,” Dannels said. “And so, when we can set training expectations that work within the state standard, we're doing really well. So we call them homegrown, home trained.”

Dannels said strong training can translate into stronger operations at the jail.

“Good training matches good operations, and that's a big recipe that we try to fulfill,” Dannels said. “So now, grabbing the training aspect of it and putting that into play is very, very good for all the citizens of Cochise County.”

The smaller inaugural class also gave instructors more opportunities to work directly with each recruit.

“It was not as intimidating as being in the class of 20, so we were able to focus on them and actually help them out, and it felt a little more personal,” Brisenia Pacheco with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials expect the academy to grow as it develops partnerships with additional counties. Dannels said the first graduating class helped demonstrate what the locally based program can offer.

“We have to prove the worth of the academy, and right now I think this academy class did that,” Dannels said. “We're not cutting corners here. We want the people that work in the jail that believe in what we do, believe in our mission, but most important is our caliber, high caliber that care about people.”

For Gonzalez, graduating means she is ready to put that training to work.

“I am ready to start working,” she said.

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