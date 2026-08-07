Chiricahua Community Health Centers in Douglas goes solar with micro-grids to ensure reliable patient care

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chiricahua Community Health Centers in Douglas is now running on solar power, becoming the first health center in Arizona to use micro solar grids.

The health center partnered with Collective Energy to build four micro grids on the rooftops of its buildings in Douglas. The project was fully funded by outside sources, meaning Chiricahua did not spend any of its own money on the installation.

The solar power collected in Douglas will supply electricity to Chiricahua's clinics and offices across Cochise County. The system is designed to keep the health center running during the frequent power outages that affect the area.

Darlene Melk, chief medical officer at Chiricahua Community Health Centers, said the project has been years in the making.

"I am so thrilled that after four years, a lot of hard work, this is actually happening."

Melk said reliable power is essential to the health center's ability to serve patients.

"This is coming to provide that stability and peace of mind that we can continue to do our work every single day and do what we do best, which is focus on prevention to all our patients and all throughout Cochise County."

She said shutting down during an outage was never an option.

"We could not have the option of just completely shutting down. What if somebody had a life-threatening infection, a UTI, something that was simple that we needed to treat?"

Andrew MacCalla, CEO of Collective Energy, described the project as a community-driven effort.

"A small group of people recognizing a problem and deciding to do something about it."

Melany Edwards-Barton, CEO of Sky Islands Regional Partnership, said reliable healthcare infrastructure has broader implications for the region's growth.

"What you're providing with this reliable healthcare because of reliable electricity matters, and it matters to the future growth of our community."

Edwards-Barton said the project sends a signal to businesses considering the area.

"Projects like this matter because businesses pay attention to how communities prepare for the future. Companies want to invest in places that are resilient."

Chiricahua Community Health Centers said it is now looking to expand the micro grid system to more of its buildings across Cochise County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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