CCSO investigated Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge over an alleged threat

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office investigated Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge for an alleged threat.

KGUN obtained a copy of CCSO's investigation report. According to the document, the man said Budge sent him an email that had a screenshot of a Facebook comment.

The comment said, "So is that weasel that got 75gs settlement from the City, trying for another payday? Running his 'free speech' mouth to the wrong person might get him some in the field dental work."

The comment wasn't written by Budge, and he said he didn't know who made the comment.

According to the investigation report, the man didn't know who made the Facebook comment, but confronted Budge at a City Council meeting. The detective watched the video from this encounter.

In the investigation report, the detective notes Budge sent the documents and video links, which the detective noted were reviewed. According to the report, the detective "did not see or hear any direct threats in any posts or videos from either party."

The case has been set to the Cochise County Attorney's Office for review of any charges.

