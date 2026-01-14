Catholic Community Services unveils tiny homes for domestic violence survivors in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catholic Community Services has expanded its housing options in Sierra Vista with four new tiny homes designed to help people fleeing domestic violence situations. The transitional housing project, located on what was previously an empty dirt lot, represents a significant step forward in addressing housing needs for vulnerable community members.

The nonprofit organization now operates four homes on the property: three two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit. The homes are designed to accommodate families of various sizes, with the two-bedroom units capable of housing families of up to five people.

"I really proud of all of the individuals that have been involved in this," said Terrance Watkins, Executive Director of Housing and Medical Respite Services at Catholic Community Services.

The organization's approach focuses on comprehensive support for residents beyond just providing shelter.

"Make sure we're addressing all social determinants of health for anyone that's here, because when they come out into our community, we want them to be whole, healthy and happy," Watkins said.

The lower-cost rental structure is intentionally designed to help families rebuild their financial stability more quickly. By reducing housing expenses, parents can save money and work toward independent living situations.

The project received funding primarily through grants, including support from the Bezos Day One Families Fund. This funding model demonstrates the collaborative effort between private philanthropy and nonprofit organizations to address housing insecurity.

"I want to make sure that anyone who's in that situation knows that they are seen, that we are here for them. There is services, there are supports, and let's work with you to fix this," Watkins said.

The housing development has been named the Karen Loper Community, honoring a Sierra Vista resident who worked at the Forgash House. The naming reflects the community's commitment to recognizing local advocates who dedicated their lives to helping others.

"She was always wanting to help people. So I think she would have been very excited just to have these so I think it would have meant a great deal to her," said Brieana Schnaithman, Karen Loper's daughter.

While the homes are now constructed, the project remains in development. Additional work on the homes and landscaping completion are still needed before the facility becomes fully operational. Catholic Community Services officials expect the Karen Loper Community to be fully operational by April 1.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

