Canyon Vista Medical Center offers 24/7 drug take‑back kiosk

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC) has installed a secure, ADA‑accessible drug take‑back kiosk in the hospital’s emergency room waiting area, offering residents a 24/7 option to safely dispose of unused, expired or unwanted medications.

The self‑service kiosk, compliant with Drug Enforcement Administration rules, allows community members to drop off most prescription and over‑the‑counter medications—no questions asked—helping reduce the risk of diversion, accidental poisonings and improper disposal. CVMC officials said the unit is designed to keep medications out of homes and waterways while providing a convenient local resource.

“Providing resources like this is one more way we are living out our mission of making communities healthier,” said Scott Avery, chief executive officer of Canyon Vista Medical Center. “Something as simple as safely discarding unused medications can have a meaningful impact on preventing harm and saving lives.”

National data cited by the hospital underscores the need for such options: a person dies from a drug overdose about every five minutes, and nearly half of misused prescription pain relievers are obtained from friends or family—often from medications left unsecured at home.

The kiosk accepts most medication dosage forms; community members are asked to remove or black out personal information on prescription labels before disposal. For safety reasons, sharps, batteries, supplements and illicit substances are not accepted. Clear signage at the kiosk outlines acceptable and nonacceptable items.

Located in the ER waiting area, the kiosk is accessible year‑round with no appointment required. CVMC, a part of Lifepoint Health, said the initiative also advances environmental stewardship by preventing medications from being flushed or thrown away, where they can contaminate water systems or potentially harm other people or animals.

Canyon Vista Medical Center is the largest healthcare facility in Cochise County, serving Sierra Vista, Fort Huachuca and surrounding communities. The 100‑bed hospital, built in 2015, is Joint Commission‑accredited and a Level III Trauma Center offering inpatient and outpatient services.

For more information about the drug take‑back program, contact Canyon Vista Medical Center at 520‑263‑2250.

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